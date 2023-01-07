G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $8,939.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00069264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001149 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

