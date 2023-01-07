Gas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00011920 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $119.25 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003735 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00431589 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.01673009 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.90 or 0.30484004 BTC.
About Gas
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
