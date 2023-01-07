General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

NYSE:GIS opened at $85.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

