Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %
GEOS opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.44.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
