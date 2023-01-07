Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

GEOS opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,999 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.