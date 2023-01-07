goeasy (TSE:GSY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$105.48 and last traded at C$107.19. Approximately 25,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 61,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$107.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark cut their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 target price on goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

goeasy Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$113.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43.

goeasy Announces Dividend

goeasy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

