Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.30–$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE GOL opened at $2.96 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $765.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272,388 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 207.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 53,152 shares during the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.