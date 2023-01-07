Golden Goose Price Reaches $0.0005 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $89,407.50 and approximately $4,067.60 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

