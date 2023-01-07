Goldfinch Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15.87 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $15.87 million and approximately $97,571.63 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,922,201 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

