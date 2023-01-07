Governance OHM Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for about $2,515.06 or 0.14840194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $210,536.94 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
