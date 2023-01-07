Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $69.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,543,000 after buying an additional 156,441 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,455,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after purchasing an additional 369,725 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after purchasing an additional 598,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after purchasing an additional 57,926 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

