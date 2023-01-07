Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5,965.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 53,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

