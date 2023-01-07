GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,350 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.27) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.77) target price on GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.66) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.04) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.50 ($18.95).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,432.20 ($17.26) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,421.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,475.21. The company has a market capitalization of £58.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,313.94. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at GSK

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.13%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,969.81). In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($13,969.81). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,851.81). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,906 shares of company stock worth $4,146,362 over the last quarter.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.