Guild of Guardians Price Hits $0.0596 on Top Exchanges (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $17.28 million and $212,381.08 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

