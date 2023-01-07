GXChain (GXC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $657.35

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $382.56 million and approximately $657.35 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00026816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004641 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007466 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.