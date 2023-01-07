Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($206.38) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €149.50 ($159.04) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €161.00 ($171.28) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

FRA:HNR1 opened at €189.95 ($202.07) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($123.80). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €179.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €158.81.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

