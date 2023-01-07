Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.20

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.20 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.64). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.65), with a volume of 30,377 shares trading hands.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £167.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.02.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s payout ratio is presently -0.32%.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

