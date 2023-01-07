Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $769,161.86

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $21.00 million and approximately $769,161.86 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $30.83 or 0.00181993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00432015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.01751572 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,168.81 or 0.30514093 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds."

