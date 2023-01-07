Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HAYW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hayward from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.81.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. Hayward has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $245.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.13%. Research analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth about $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Stories

