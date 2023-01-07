HC Wainwright Comments on Vericel Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million.

Vericel Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VCEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

VCEL stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 1.83. Vericel has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vericel by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,794,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 492,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 251,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,737.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 209,301 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 820,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 166,533 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.