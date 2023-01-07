HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anavex Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

AVXL stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $779.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

