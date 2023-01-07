Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several research firms have commented on HTLD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares in the company, valued at $285,450.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,525.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $119,525.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $32,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,450.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,356 shares of company stock worth $198,633 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Heartland Express Trading Up 2.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

