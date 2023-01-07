Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $15.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 49.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.43. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.01%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

