Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $15.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.
HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hercules Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.43. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hercules Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.01%.
About Hercules Capital
Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.
