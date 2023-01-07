Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $78.90 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $68.67.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

