Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 510 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after acquiring an additional 768,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

