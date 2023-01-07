holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0471 on Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $22.62 million and $106,308.81 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, holoride has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,265.09 or 0.07464931 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00031971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001152 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00023745 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000234 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04790898 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $205,120.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

