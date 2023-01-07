Hovde Group Lowers First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Market Perform

Hovde Group cut shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FBMS. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of FBMS opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $724.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

