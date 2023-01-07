HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,579 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,150 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in HP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 483,690 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $28.36 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

