Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for about 1.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

HUBB traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $228.87. The company had a trading volume of 292,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,764. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $215.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

