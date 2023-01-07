HUNT Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001320 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $44.50 million and $775,535.06 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00431576 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.73 or 0.01703531 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.61 or 0.30483043 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

