HUSD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,776.53 (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, HUSD has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $29.43 million and approximately $4,776.53 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD’s launch date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.