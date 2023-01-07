Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Ichor has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.98 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ichor by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ichor by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.