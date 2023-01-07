Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Icosavax Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of ICVX opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $341.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.24. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 66,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $598,205.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 19,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $218,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,102.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 66,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $598,205.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Icosavax by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Icosavax by 716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 190.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $48,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

