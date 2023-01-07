Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $226.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $248.16.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

