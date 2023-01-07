Insider Buying: Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) CEO Buys $84,500.00 in Stock

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,228,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,760.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Salvatore Palella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Salvatore Palella purchased 1,568,249 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $188,189.88.

On Monday, November 21st, Salvatore Palella purchased 4,019,293 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $723,472.74.

On Monday, November 14th, Salvatore Palella purchased 155,530 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,216.60.

On Thursday, October 13th, Salvatore Palella purchased 200,000 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Helbiz Stock Performance

Shares of Helbiz stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Helbiz, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helbiz

About Helbiz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Helbiz in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Helbiz in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Helbiz by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 386,127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Helbiz by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,918,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 978,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Helbiz by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

