Insider Buying: Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) CEO Buys $84,500.00 in Stock

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,228,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,760.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Salvatore Palella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 29th, Salvatore Palella purchased 1,568,249 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $188,189.88.
- On Monday, November 21st, Salvatore Palella purchased 4,019,293 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $723,472.74.
- On Monday, November 14th, Salvatore Palella purchased 155,530 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,216.60.
- On Thursday, October 13th, Salvatore Palella purchased 200,000 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.
Shares of Helbiz stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Helbiz, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.39.
Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.
