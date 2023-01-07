Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,664,103.52 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Calderon sold 139,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,103.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,185.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Calderon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Benjamin Calderon sold 35,226 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $438,211.44.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,993,898.50.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $11.20 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of -10.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on IOT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $113,432,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 911.0% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,001,000 after buying an additional 3,712,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,557,000. Finally, Lmdagg L.L.C. bought a new position in Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $38,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

