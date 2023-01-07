Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $154,981.48 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $154,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,979.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 263 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $9,978.22.

On Friday, December 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $145,688.43.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE:W opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $183.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.