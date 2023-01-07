Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.23.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,217.96 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.55.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,507,309. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.