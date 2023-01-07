Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

