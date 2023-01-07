Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IPAR. StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.33.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $110.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $731,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,358. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 101.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Inter Parfums by 79.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

