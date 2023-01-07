International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $151.40

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.40 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 157.80 ($1.90). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 156.40 ($1.88), with a volume of 4,679,720 shares changing hands.

International Public Partnerships Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.83. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 866.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 24.20.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.