Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Stake Lessened by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,615,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

PWV stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

