Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lowered by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RSP opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $163.67.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

