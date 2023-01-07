IOST Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $133.99 million and $3.89 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00431399 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.00 or 0.01718414 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

