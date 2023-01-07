iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $87.89

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.89 and last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 7995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average of $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. As a group, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,945,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,258,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

