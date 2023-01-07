iShares Asia 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AIA) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AIA – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.12 and last traded at $60.68. Approximately 24,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 29,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.99.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.