iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

IUSG opened at $81.60 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

