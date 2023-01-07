iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is DMG Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

DMG Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of DMG Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after buying an additional 3,285,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,518 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.44 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.