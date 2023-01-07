iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,048 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

