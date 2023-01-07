iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $3.90 on Friday, hitting $177.58. 21,986,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,330,658. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $220.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

