iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Keybank National Association OH’s 2nd Largest Position

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,986,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,718 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,071,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $475.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.